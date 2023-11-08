Celtics Tacko Fall says he misses playing in Boston The former Celtics big man posted on X that he misses his time with the Celtics. Former Celtics center Tacko Fall misses Boston. John Raoux/AP Photo

Despite no longer being a Celtic, Tacko Fall still loves Boston.

An X user with the handle @c0rliest replied to one of Fall’s posts with “tacko we miss you in boston bro [sic]”. The former Celtics center saw the reply and responded with a message that made thousands of Celtics fans smile.

“So do I my friend,” Fall wrote.

So do I my friend https://t.co/s0n53FjNX2 — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) November 8, 2023

Fall’s first NBA team was the Celtics, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after he led the University of Central Florida to the second round of that year’s tournament. He became a fan-favorite due to his insurmountable seven-foot-six-inch height.

He spent two seasons with the Celtics and their G-League affiliate, then known as the Maine Red Claws, before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fall currently plays for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

This isn’t the first time Fall has spoken fondly about his time in Boston. He currently lives in Chicago, but he told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports that his true home is in Massachusetts.

“Boston will always be my home,” he said, “So I’m very grateful for that.”

Even upon leaving Boston for Cleveland in 2021, Fall took to X to share how much he loved playing for the Celtics.

“Words cannot express how much I have enjoyed playing in Boston these last 2 years,” Fall wrote, “it was both a blessing and an honor…”

It’s easy for Celtics fans to focus solely on the team’s hot start and current success. But to the fans reminiscing over the past, rest assured that former players like Fall are doing the same.