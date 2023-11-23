Celtics Kristaps Porzingis explains why he ‘absolutely loves’ playing with Jaylen Brown "It's becoming just natural for us. I'm learning his game, I'm learning the situations he likes to be in. As you can see, it's really fun." Kristaps and Jaylen. Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Celtics are only 15 games in, but it’s clear that Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown already have chemistry.

They’ve spoken about living in the same building, carpooling, and sitting next to each other on the team plane. They scored a combined 47 points in the Celtics’119-116 win against Milwaukee at TD Garden on Wednesday.

“I absolutely love playing with JB,” Porzingis said. “I think we’re starting to connect more and more. It’s becoming just natural for us. I’m learning his game, I’m learning the situations he likes to be in. As you can see, it’s really fun.”

Porzingis said his chemistry with Brown helps him make reads that lead to quality scoring looks.

“Honestly, it’s just him making the game easier for me. I’m just making reads off of him. If he comes over and he wants my hand up I’ll put my hand to him and start rolling. He just kind of plays that game a little bit and then you just finish with a lob.

“He’s making it so easy for me,” Porzingis continued. “He’s so quick, so explosive with back cuts and things like that. It’s kind of natural for me to hit him on those.”

At 7-foot-3, Porzingis is a consistent threat to catch alley-oop dunks. Brown said having that size and length on the floor helps open things up for him.

“For me and him in action, you have to make a choice for sure,” Brown said. “And the way he can shoot the ball is a threat. His height is a threat, his athleticism. It definitely accentuates my game a lot. So, I’m looking forward to many more lobs between me and KP.”

Porzingis said there’s still room for the connection to grow over the course of the season.

“We sit next to each other on the plane, so we talk all the time,” Porzingis said. “He is a funny guy. Smart, intelligent, funny. We just click, and that translates on the court. I think it’s only going to get better.”

The Celtics and Bucks were the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference last year. The atmosphere at TD Garden was loud as the teams met for the first time this season. Porzingis said he appreciated the energy the fans brought.

“Everybody in the building knew that this was the No. 1 and No. 2 seed playing against each other, and that just adds more fuel to the atmosphere,” Porzingis said. “The fans here in this building are incredible. The energy was there and we played hard.”