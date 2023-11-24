Kristaps Porzingis leaves Friday’s game with left calf tightness

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
The Celtics may have suffered a major setback.
Center Kristaps Porzingis left the Celtics’ in-season tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Friday due to left calf tightness. Porzingis went to the locker room immediately after his injury and did not return to the game.
Porzingis appeared to have injured his calf during a play early in the third quarter. He received a pass from the top of the key and attacked a closeout attempt from Magic center Goga Bitadze, but stopped in his tracks just as he reached the free throw line.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla did not have an update on this injury after the game. As of Friday, it is unclear whether or not Porzingis will miss any team.
Porzingis leads Boston in blocks per game (1.8). He’s third on the team in points (19.6) and rebounds (6.9) per game while logging the fifth most minutes. He’s played a major role on both ends of the floor since joining the Celtics in the offseason.
UPDATE: Porzingis told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe that he doubts his injury is serious. He will undergo an MRI on his calf tomorrow, and we’ll likely know more information then.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.