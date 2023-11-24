Celtics Kristaps Porzingis leaves Friday’s game with left calf tightness Porzingis was declared "Out" shortly after his injury. Kristaps Porzingis (8) left Friday's game with left calf tightness. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics may have suffered a major setback.

Center Kristaps Porzingis left the Celtics’ in-season tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Friday due to left calf tightness. Porzingis went to the locker room immediately after his injury and did not return to the game.

Porzingis appeared to have injured his calf during a play early in the third quarter. He received a pass from the top of the key and attacked a closeout attempt from Magic center Goga Bitadze, but stopped in his tracks just as he reached the free throw line.

Kristaps Porzingis went back to the locker room after this foul on Goga Bitadze.



Looks like he came up limping a bit. pic.twitter.com/2rxUFF9qAI — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 24, 2023

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla did not have an update on this injury after the game. As of Friday, it is unclear whether or not Porzingis will miss any team.

Porzingis leads Boston in blocks per game (1.8). He’s third on the team in points (19.6) and rebounds (6.9) per game while logging the fifth most minutes. He’s played a major role on both ends of the floor since joining the Celtics in the offseason.

UPDATE: Porzingis told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe that he doubts his injury is serious. He will undergo an MRI on his calf tomorrow, and we’ll likely know more information then.