Celtics Kristaps Porzingis shares promising update following calf scare "Good news this morning. Be back very soon." Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 15 games for the Celtics. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

When the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis, the most glaring question mark was whether or not he would be able to stay healthy the bulk of the season.

So far, Porzingis has played in 15 of 16 games and has fit in seamlessly with his new teammates. On Friday, however, he suffered an apparent calf injury and left the game as a precautionary measure.

Time will tell how long the injury keeps him out, if at all, but it appears Porzingis at least avoided a major setback. He shared a picture from the cold tub Saturday, and wrote: “Good news this morning. Be back very soon.”

Looks like it was good news for Kristaps Porzingis, who had an MRI for a calf tightness after yesterday’s game. pic.twitter.com/vqtoffHEqM — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) November 25, 2023

The Celtics host the Hawks on Sunday at 6 p.m., then the Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to conclude in-season tournament group stage action.