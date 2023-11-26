Celtics Jrue Holiday inactive for Celtics against Atlanta Hawks Holiday will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. The Celtics will play without two of their stars on Sunday. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Jrue Holiday will not be available for the Boston Celtics against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Holiday reportedly tested out his ankle prior to the game, and was ruled out shortly after. It’s the second consecutive game he’s missed due to the injury.

Boston will now be without both of its key offseason acquisitions against the 8-7 Hawks. Kristaps Porzingis was already ruled out after suffering a calf injury against the Orlando Magic.

Without Holiday and Porzingis, the Celtics will be missing not only offensive firepower, but also key rim protection. Porzingis leads Boston in blocks per game with 1.7, and Holiday is second with 1.0.

Holiday is also second on the team in rebounds per game (7.4) and the team leader in assists per game (4.9). He’s averaging 12.3 points per game with a 42.0 field goal percentage.

Seemingly bracing themselves for the bad news, Boston recalled rookie guard Jordan Walsh from Maine on Saturday. He’ll slot in as the fourth guard in the depth chart behind Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Dalano Banton.