Celtics Celtics honor Lewiston hero Tom Giberti, who saved many children despite getting shot 7 times The Celtics plan to recognize more heroes in the coming weeks. The Celtics honored Tom Giberti (left) at TD Garden on Tuesday. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics on Tuesday honored Lewiston shootings survivor Tom Giberti, who saved many children at Just-In-Time Recreation on Oct. 25.

Giberti, an Auburn, Maine, native who was fetching a screwdriver when gunfire rang out, was shot in the legs seven times.

“Tom quickly got the attention of some kids who were hunkered down in fear and pleaded for them to run toward him,” Celtics public address announcer Eddie Palladino said. “As the group dashed to the exit, he was shot numerous times, shielding the children on their way to safety.”

Thankfully, Giberti survived the assault.

The TD Garden crowd gave him a long, heartfelt ovation early in the second quarter of the Celtics-Bulls game. Giberti, sporting a bright green Celtics sweatshirt, waved and showed his appreciation.

The Celtics plan to honor some of the heroes over the next few weeks as part of their “Heroes Among Us” program.

