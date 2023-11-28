Celtics ‘It’s nothing serious’: Kristaps Porzingis shares latest on calf injury The Celtics big man said he's already making progress and feeling better. Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a slam dunk over Andre Jackson Jr. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Kristaps Porzingis said his MRI showed a low-grade calf strain, and he doesn’t expect to be out much longer.

He added that the medical staff is being cautious and that it’s “good news.”

“It’s nothing serious,” Porzingis told reporters Tuesday. “Already making good progress and feeling better.”

The Celtics big man left the Magic game early Friday, missed Sunday’s win over the Hawks, and is out for Tuesday’s in-season tournament clash with the Bulls.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis will be re-evaluated in a week. He’ll likely miss a couple more games, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be out for an extended period of time.

Porzingis shot around pregame Tuesday and looked relatively comfortable on the court.

“I knew it wasn’t anything, but just a confirmation that something of course happened,” Porzingis told reporters. “I felt something a little bit. But that it was just gonna be a short recovery. That’s what I was hoping for, and that’s it.”