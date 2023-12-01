Celtics Joel Embiid reportedly a game-time decision for Friday’s Celtics-76ers game Embiid is currently dealing with an illness that caused him to miss Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could miss Friday's game against the Celtics Matt Slocum/AP Photo

When the Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, they may be able to avoid facing center Joel Embiid.

Embiid’s status for Friday’s game against the Celtics will be close to a game-time decision after missing Friday morning’s shootaround, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Embiid sat out Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to this illness, the nature of which is not known. He is currently listed as questionable.

The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player has picked up right where he left off, as he is currently leading the NBA in points per game (32.0) off 49.8 percent shooting from the field. In addition, Embiid is averaging 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Attendance at #76ers shootaround this AM.



Jaden Springer (illness) and Nic Batum (finger) were present. Joel Embiid (illness) was not on the floor before the session began.



Danuel House (quad) and Kelly Oubre are out tonight at the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/XHJWpL1bVM — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) December 1, 2023

It’s not yet clear if Embiid will play, but we have a bit more clarity on some of the 76ers’ other players on the injury report. Forward Nic Batum (hyperextended right index finger) and wing Jaden Springer (illness) are probable, while wings Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) and Danuel House Jr. (left quad bruise) are out, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer’s Keith Pompey

Advertisement:

As for the Celtics, center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Friday’s game. He has not played since straining his calf during an in-season tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 24.