Joel Embiid reportedly a game-time decision for Friday’s Celtics-76ers game

When the Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, they may be able to avoid facing center Joel Embiid.
Embiid’s status for Friday’s game against the Celtics will be close to a game-time decision after missing Friday morning’s shootaround, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Embiid sat out Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to this illness, the nature of which is not known. He is currently listed as questionable.
The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player has picked up right where he left off, as he is currently leading the NBA in points per game (32.0) off 49.8 percent shooting from the field. In addition, Embiid is averaging 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game.
It’s not yet clear if Embiid will play, but we have a bit more clarity on some of the 76ers’ other players on the injury report. Forward Nic Batum (hyperextended right index finger) and wing Jaden Springer (illness) are probable, while wings Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) and Danuel House Jr. (left quad bruise) are out, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer’s Keith Pompey
As for the Celtics, center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Friday’s game. He has not played since straining his calf during an in-season tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 24.
