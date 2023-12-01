Celtics Kristaps Porzingis’s status uncertain for Monday’s in-season tournament quarterfinals game Joe Mazzulla told reporters Friday that the Celtics are taking Porzingis’s calf injury ‘day by day.’ Kristaps Porzingis sustained a left calf strain against the Magic on Nov. 24. AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The calf strain Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis endured against the Magic on Nov. 24 may keep him out of Boston’s in-season tournament quarterfinals game on Monday.

Joe Mazzulla said the 28-year-old is uncertain to play against the Pacers next week. However, he added that Porzingis is trending in the right direction as far as his recovery.

“He didn’t practice yesterday, but he got on the court before practice,” Mazzulla told reporters prior to the Celtics’ win over the 76ers on Friday. “His status hasn’t been updated as far as whether he’ll be ready for Monday, but he’s feeling better.”

Porzingis went to the locker room in the Celtics’ loss to the Magic last week after experiencing left calf tightness on the court. He was limping after receiving a pass and going up to shoot.

The team ruled Porzingis out shortly after he left the game and diagnosed him with a low-grade calf strain.

He has missed Boston’s last three games as he heals up.

Porzingis did share a positive update on his injury with reporters on Tuesday, indicating that he wouldn’t miss much more time.

“It’s nothing serious,” he said. “Already making good progress and feeling better. … I felt something a little bit. But that it was just gonna be a short recovery. That’s what I was hoping for, and that’s it.”