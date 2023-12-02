Celtics 5 stats that define the Celtics’ season so far They're 9-3 in games decided by 10 points or fewer. Derrick White drives to the rim as Robert Covington defends. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The NBA regular season is almost a quarter of the way through, and the Celtics currently have the league’s best record at 15-4.

Even so, some fans are disgruntled with the team’s inconsistency and tendency to let inferior opponents hang around.

Here are five stats to help contextualize the start to the year.

They’re 9-3 in games decided by 10 points or fewer.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Celtics have generally found a way to prevail in the clutch.

In frantic moments, this team has a knack for doing just enough to come out on top. Friday’s 125-19 victory over the 76ers is a prime example, as the shorthanded Celtics let shorthanded Philadelphia hang around before applying the finishing touches.

Great teams always find a way ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gE2JZgmxpl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 2, 2023

It hasn’t always worked out, though. A 121-118 collapse against the Hornets stands out as one they should have won.

For those expecting the Celtics to cruise every night, think again; there’s arguably more parity in the NBA than ever, so it’s unlikely they’ll start regularly blowing teams out by 20-plus.

They’ve attempted a league-high 42.8 3-pointers per game.

If it feels like the Celtics are shooting a lot of 3s, that’s because they are. Boston is currently racking up 42.8 shots from distance a night, which is the highest mark in the NBA.

They’re second in 3-pointers made per game (15.6) and 15th in percentage (36.5).

Sam Hauser's 3 caps off a 1Q offensive gauntlet from the Celtics! 🔥



44 PTS

14/20 FGM

8/11 3PM



📺 Sixers-Celtics | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dR2oi1vzQI — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2023

Last year, Boston attempted 42.6 3s per game (second), made 16 a night (second), and shot 37.7 percent (sixth). It’s clear coach Joe Mazzulla has a ballpark number in mind, and the Celtics are executing that vision at a decent, but not superb, level.

The next step is getting the percentage a little higher. Sam Hauser (43.7 percent) and Derrick White (40.7 percent) can’t do it themselves. Where’s Grant Williams when you need him?

They’re second in the NBA with 47.1 rebounds per game.

The Celtics have answered any questions about their lack of depth at center with the way they’ve collectively rebounded to start the season.

Boston is second in the league, behind only Brooklyn, with 47.1 boards a night. The Celtics are first overall with 36.7 defensive rebounds, a sign that they’re not allowing second-chance points.

Kristaps Porzingis certainly helps, but it’s been a total team effort in that regard. Jayson Tatum is averaging a team-high 8.7 a night, and guard Jrue Holiday has been tremendous in that area as well (7.2 per game).

Porzingis (6.7), Al Horford (6.6), Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White are all contributing.

They’re 22nd in pace, at 98.66.

The Celtics, statistically speaking, aren’t playing with great pace this season.

Part of that is by design, but they would likely benefit from Tommy Heinsohn’s motto of run, run, then run some more.

Boston is 16th in fast-break points, at 13.7 a night, and 20th in points off turnovers (16.1). This goes back to the 12 close games stat, as they tend to make it harder on themselves than they should.

If they can wreak some more havoc defensively, get out in transition, and play with more urgency in the half-court, they may be able to pull away from some of those inferior opponents.

Jayson Tatum is the only player in the league averaging 27 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4 assists with shooting splits of 49/36/80.

Tatum is 10th in the NBA in scoring. Of those 10 players, only four are averaging 8.5 rebounds (Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic). Of those four, Tatum is the only one shooting 36 percent from 3.

Most Pull-Up 3PA Attempted per Game:



1. Luka: 7.11—40.5%

2. Haliburton: 7.1—42.5%

3. Lillard: 5.9—33.7%

4. Tatum: 5.8—31.7%

5. Trae: 5.7—35.1%

6. Mitchell: 5.61—37.2%

7. Steph Curry: 5.6—33.7%

8. Bane:5.4—30.8%

9. Fox: 5.2—40.3%

10. Edwards: 4.8—34.6%



Whole lotta pull-up 3s… pic.twitter.com/bylOcFl5fi — NBA University (@NBA_University) December 1, 2023

He’s developed the highly unique skill set of doing work both inside and out while also getting his teammates involved.

Tatum currently has the fourth-best MVP odds, behind Jokic, Embiid, and Luka Doncic.