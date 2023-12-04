Celtics Celtics eliminated from NBA in-season tournament after loss to the Pacers The Celtics will now play either the Bucks or Knicks on Friday night at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics came up short in Indianapolis on Monday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Celtics’ road to Las Vegas ended on Monday night in Indianapolis, with Boston falling to the Pacers, 122-112, in the knockout round of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament.

The Celtics have now been eliminated from the tournament, with Boston now set to host a regular-season game against either the Knicks or Bucks on Friday night. Their opponent will be determined by whoever wins the knockout match between New York and Milwaukee on Tuesday.

With the win, the Pacers advance to the semifinals of the in-season tournament, where they will take on the winner of Knicks/Bucks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Boston punched its ticket to the quarterfinals of the tournament after winning East Group C by way of a lopsided win over the Bulls on Nov. 28.

The Celtics needed plenty to go their way last week, with their path to the knockout round only paved due to point differential and a Nets’ win by less than 19 points against the Raptors that same night.

But the Celtics’ luck ran out against the Pacers in a raucous Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Despite holding a 55-48 lead at halftime, the Celtics could not slow down Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers in the second half — with Indy scoring 72 points over the final two quarters of play to secure the comeback win.

Jayson Tatum finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Jaylen Brown added 30 points and nine rebounds. Haliburton led the way for the Pacers with a triple-double performance of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.