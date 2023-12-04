Celtics Celtics are reportedly optimistic that Kristaps Porzingis will return this week Porzingis has missed three games, but could be back soon. Kristaps Porzingis AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Kristaps Porzingis is getting closer to returning to the Celtics’ staring lineup.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Porzingis could be back as soon as this week.

“There’s optimism Boston Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis (calf strain) will return to lineup this week,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Porzingis is out for In Season Tourney quarters vs. Indiana Monday, but there’s increasing confidence he’ll be back in Vegas for IST Final 4 should Celtics advance.

“Porzingis suffered the strain on Nov. 24 and will miss his fourth straight game tonight,” Wojanrowski continued. “So far, no setbacks in his recovery and hope is that continues and allows for return this week. He’s averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.”

The Celtics have won three in a row with Porzingis out, including a victory over the shorthanded Sixers at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Celtics are in Indiana for the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament. If the Celtics win, they’ll face either the Bucks or the Knicks in the semifinals on Thursday. The championship will be held in Las Vegas on Saturday.

