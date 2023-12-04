Celtics Charles Barkley guarantees that the Boston Celtics will win 2024 championship "The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA.” Charles Barkley has high hopes for the 2023-24 Celtics. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

The Boston Celtics entered the 2024 NBA season with arguably the best team on paper, especially after adding All-Star talents like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

They’ve translated those high expectations into proven play out on the court, with Boston entering Monday night tied for the best record in the NBA at 15-4.

And ahead of the Celtics’ in-season tournament matchup with the Pacers on Monday, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley offered up his strongest vote of confidence yet in Boston’s hopes for an 18th title in 2024.

During TNT’s NBA coverage on Monday, Barkley stated that he wasn’t “sold” on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who also boast a 15-4 record.

“But how sold are you on the Boston Celtics?” host Ernie Johnson Jr. asked Barkley.

“Celtics are gonna win the championship,” Barkley replied. “The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA.”

“Guarantee it,” fellow TNT analyst Kenny Smith added.

“The Boston Celtics are gonna win the championship — guaranteed,” Barkley declared.

“What’s the date today? Is it the fifth or the fourth? December 4,” Johnson said while writing Barkley’s prediction on a Post-It note. “‘Celtics will win the championships’, says the Chuckster.”

This is not the first time that Barkley has predicted that the 2023-24 Celtics will list Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

Back in October, Barkley told The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver that the Celtics surpassed the Bucks as title favorites after acquiring Holiday in a blockbuster swap.

However, Barkley did note during Monday’s broadcast that he still has a few concerns with Boston, especially in terms of their banged-up big man in Kristaps Porznigis.

“Ernie, I will say one thing that makes me nervous,” Barkley said. “That Porzingis is hurt. … Like, he’s got to be healthy. But I’m still going with the Celtics. I think the additions of Jrue Holiday to go with those two guys [Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown]. And Porzingis — if he can stay healthy.”

“And how dominant does Porzingis have to be,” fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal asked.

“He don’t have to be,” Barkley explained. “He’s the fourth-best player on the team. He does not have to be dominant. He just has to be the best number four in the NBA.”

“Right now, he’s giving them 19 [points] and 7 [rebounds] a night,” Johnson said of Porzingis’ contributions.

“And no number four is going to do that,” Barkley said.

