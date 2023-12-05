Celtics NBA insider expects Celtics to be ‘active in the trade market’ "The Celtics gave a couple of first round picks in the Jrue Holiday trade but they still have a few left over." Brad Stevens might be looking to upgrade his roster in the coming months. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Celtics might boast the best record in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn’t mean that Brad Stevens isn’t looking to improve Boston’s roster.

During an appearance on “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said that Stevens and the Celtics will be on the prowl for reinforcements ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8, 2024.

“The Celtics gave a couple of first round picks in the Jrue Holiday trade but they still have a few left over,” Charania said. “I expect the Celtics to be active in the trade market as we get closer to February, to try to see if they can beef up their bench rotation.”

"I expect the Celtics to be active in the trade market as we get closer to February, to try to see if they can beef up their bench rotation."@ShamsCharania's biggest concern for the Celtics is late game execution, what kind of player are they missing? 🤔



📺:… pic.twitter.com/QX5YTgYevq — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 5, 2023

When healthy, the Celtics can roll out arguably the best starting rotation in the NBA in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday.

Advertisement:

But beyond bench stalwarts like Al Horford, Sam Hauser, and Payton Pritchard, Boston could use more scoring depth further on the roster.

As noted by WEEI’s Justin Turpin, the Celtics’ bench is averaging just 25.7 points per game — 29th in the league.

The Celtics added bench depth during the offseason with players like Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Lamar Stevens, but that group has yet to make the most of the limited reps handed to them through the first 20 games of the 2023-24 season.

Even after the Celtics pulled off trades for both Porzingis and Holiday earlier this year, Stevens and his staff still have plenty of resources available to bolster this current group.

Along with an open roster available, the Celtics hold 10 total picks over the next four drafts. Boston also added a Traded Player Exception worth $6.2 million after it dealt Grant Williams to the Mavericks this summer.

Trades can officially begin during the 2023-24 NBA season on Dec. 15.

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up