Celtics Maine Celtics to host Lewiston Strong Night on Dec. 16 Players will wear special Lewiston uniforms during the game and the club will organize several charity opportunities leading up to the game.

The Boston Celtics organization will honor the victims of the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting in a unique way later this month.

The Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtic’s G League affiliate, plan to host a “Lewiston Strong Night” for their Dec. 16 game against the College Park Skyhawks. Players from the Portland-based team will wear special uniforms during the game and the club will organize several charity opportunities leading up to the game.

The uniforms are blue with white bordering, the colors of Lewiston High School. They feature the word “Lewiston” on the chest just above the number and “04240,” Lewiston’s zip code, on the bottom left side just above a white silhouette of Maine.

The Maine Celtics’ standard uniforms will feature a blue “Lewiston” stripe for the remainder of the season.

Survivors of the shooting will be recognized during the game, as well as residents who are helping to elevate the Lewiston-Auburn community during its time of grief.

☘️ Lewiston Strong Night – Saturday, Dec. 16!

💙 We will wear these special uniforms

🤝 Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation to donate $50,000 to LA Metro Chamber Foundation

🎟️$10 from your ticket also donated if you

BUY HERE: https://t.co/tOXdMlvSHe pic.twitter.com/DrM1sykn1Q — Maine Celtics (@MaineCeltics) December 6, 2023

The Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation will donate $50,000 to the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber Foundation. $10 will also be donated from each ticket bought through this link.

The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Portland Expo Center, which will feature a “Lewiston Strong” banner at the north end zone section for the rest of the season (h/t Adam Bartow of WTMW).