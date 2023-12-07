Celtics Kristaps Porzingis indicates he’ll return to Celtics’ lineup on Friday vs. Knicks Porzingis has missed Boston's last five games due to a calf strain. Kristaps Porzingis is hoping to get back onto the court soon. AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Celtics could be receiving a major boost to their lineup very soon.

While answering questions from fans on Instagram, Kristaps Porzingis shared good news for Celtics fans when he answered a question that asked when he’ll return to play.

“I will be lined up for the next game,” Porzingis responded in Latvian.

Kristaps Porzingis on IG: “I will be lined up for the next game.”



Celtics starters played 133 minutes together over Boston’s first 10 games (+112 in that span). Only 58 minutes in three appearances since.



Celtics = 10-1 with starters healthy this season. pic.twitter.com/C4AyudrwEt — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 6, 2023

The Celtics’ next game is on Friday against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

Porzingis has not played since Nov. 24, when he suffered a left calf strain in the Celtics’ in-season tournament game against the Orlando Magic. But videos of him playing at the Celtics’ practice facility in Brighton on Thursday suggest that his calf will soon no longer be an issue.

Advertisement:

In his first season with the Celtics, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field. He has started for the Celtics in each of the 15 games he has played in this year.

The Celtics have not yet officially taken him off the injury report, but if Porzingis’s response is accurate, they might be doing so soon.