Celtics Kristaps Porzingis to officially return to Celtics lineup on Friday

The Celtics are getting back one of their most important players.

Center Kristaps Porzingis will return to the Celtics’ lineup for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis has missed the last four games due to a left calf strain he suffered during the Celtics’ in-season tournament loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 24.

This news is a confirmation of what Porzingis said earlier this week. On Wednesday, Porzingis answered questions from fans on Instagram, including one about when he would return, to which he responded that he will be back for the Celtics’ game on Friday.

“I will be lined up for the next game,” Porzingis wrote in Latvian.

Porzingis was a full participant in the team’s practice that day and reportedly got through it with no issues. He also told reporters that his calf is doing well.

Porzingis averaged 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field before going down. The All-Star has helped the Celtics to a 15-5 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference in his first season in Boston.

Friday’s game against the Knicks will be played at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden. It is not yet known if he will face any minute restrictions due to his injury.