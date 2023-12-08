Celtics Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla react to Brown’s ejection vs Knicks "I always thought my first career ejection would be something more exciting ... not some overemotional ref who had a bad day," Brown said. Jaylen Brown was visibly upset after his ejection in the fourth quarter Friday night. (Tanner Pearson/The Boston Globe)

Jaylen Brown got a pair of technical fouls in quick succession on Friday night and was ejected from Boston’s 133-123 win over the New York Knicks.

During and after the game, he was not pleased with what transpired.

Brown was arguing a foul called on him when he was handed his first tech. During the same stoppage, as he was heading to the bench still pleading his case, Brown got T’d up again leading to the ejection.

Celtics fans immediately rained loud boos down on the officials following the call, and Brown was visibly upset before heading to the locker room.

WATCH: Jaylen Brown has been ejected vs. Knicks pic.twitter.com/HHU0BaHm7j — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 9, 2023

Brown shared his thoughts on the decision with reporters after the game.

Advertisement:

“I always thought my first career ejection would be something more exciting … not some overemotional ref who had a bad day,” Brown said.

Joe Mazzulla echoed Brown’s frustration over the call.

“I’ve been on the sidelines in the NBA for five years, and I’ve seen players act and say things that are way more disrespectful than that,” Mazzulla said. “I’m doing everything I can to not cost myself $25,000.”

Prior to the ejection, Brown had 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and four assists.

This is the second time in three games that one of Boston’s stars has been tossed. Jayson Tatum got thrown out at the end of the third quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 1. His ejection happened in a similar manner, receiving two technical fouls after arguing a call with the officials.

Brown will be back on the floor on Tuesday when the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.