Celtics Jaylen Brown responds to ESPN graphic calling out his playmaking "It is what it is. Most people don't watch the games."

Jaylen Brown has established himself as one of the top scoring wings in the NBA over the last few seasons.

But the Celtics star isn’t exactly known as a poised playmaker.

Last week, ESPN took note of Brown’s shot-first mentality in a graphic posted on Instagram — highlighting that Brown attempted 43 field goals with zero assists over a two-game stretch against the 76ers and Pacers.

“Jaylen Brown been gettin’ ’em up the last two games,” the caption read with the watching eyes emojis.

As expected, Brown took umbrage with the graphic.

“Y’all corny watch the game,” Brown responded on Instagram.

Ahead of Boston’s home game against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Brown had another chance to address the graphic and the perceived slight about his passing ability.

“Slow news day,” Brown said of ESPN’s graphic at Auerbach Center, as captured by Celtics on CLNS. “No context. It is what it is. Most people don’t watch the games. It’s all about trying to get better, improve and helping my team win and staying consistent in my regard. X, Y and Z, that’s what my focus is on.”

Entering Tuesday night, Brown is averaging 22.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Despite ESPN’s graphic, Brown’s passing isn’t exactly drastically different from his career averages. From 2020-23, the 27-year-old forward/guard averaged 3.4 assists per game.

Brown was asked if the criticism he receives serves as any added motivation.

“You could say that,” Brown added. “That’s how I carry myself. I’m always getting better. It’s been a story for me from the beginning of time. I’m going to keep improving, keep getting better. I’m not the same player I was last year and I’m not going to be the same player a year from now.

“Just always trying to improve and get better and work on my weaknesses. I put in a lot of work this summer. Obviously, it was a tough loss losing on our home floor one game before the Finals. Since then, I’ve been dedicated to making myself a better basketball player.”

