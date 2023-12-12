Celtics What’s different about Joe Mazzulla in year two? Here’s what Doc Rivers and Sam Cassell are observing. "You can see it now in the way he walks, and the way he talks." Joe Mazzulla. AP Photo/Erik Verduzco

Joe Mazzulla is not a rookie coach anymore.

Last year, he was named interim head coach of the Celtics two days before training camp after Ime Udoka was suspended. He didn’t have an offseason to prepare or time to assemble his own staff. His only previous head coaching experience was at the Division II college level.

And still, the Celtics ended up one win short of reaching the NBA finals.

“I’ve been through some pretty interesting things in one year,” Mazzulla said. “You’re able to use those experiences to try to make better decisions and have a little bit better of a coaching identity on what I want to be as a coach. What do I emphasize? What is our identity as an organization so that we’re able to work with our players and have that alignment?”

This season with the interim tag removed, an offseason under his belt, and a new staff assisting him, Mazzulla is more comfortable navigating the ebbs and flows of an NBA season and it shows, former Celtics coach Doc Rivers said.

“I think every coach is different in their second year, and Joe didn’t come in the traditional way,” Rivers said. “Joe was going to be a head coach, we all knew that. But Joe didn’t know that he was going to be a head coach going into last year. That came out of nowhere.”

“For him to have the success he had last year without knowing all summer that he was going to be the coach speaks volumes,” Rivers continued. “You can see it now in the way he walks, and the way he talks. I think he’s more comfortable with the media now. There’s just so many things that go into coaching that he didn’t have to worry about doing because he didn’t know he was going to be it. Now he knows, and he’s better prepared for it.”

Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell said Mazzulla asked him to join the staff not long after Boston beat Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year.

Having the new staff in place has made a difference, Cassell said.

“He has his guys, the guys that he wanted. His guys, not another coach’s guys,” Cassell said. “So, I think, that when a coach has that power to get his guys that he wants on his staff, things have to work out. And, they’ve been working. He’s coaching the team how he wants to coach the team. This team plays his style every day. This is Joe Mazzulla style.”

The Celtics are 16-5, which is the second-best record in the NBA behind the Timberwolves. They’re also a perfect 10-0 at home.

They shoot more threes than just about everyone else – only the Dallas Mavericks have taken more 3-point attempts than the Celtics this year. Boston is the top defensive rebounding team in the league at 36.5 per game, and also ranks third in defensive rating (109.0).

Cassell said that Mazzulla understands that the NBA is a “player’s league,” but isn’t afraid to coach the team hard.

“I think he’s commanding his locker room,” Cassell said. “He understands what it means being head coach of the Boston Celtics, that it’s not just about him. He’s coaching this team for the players, but also for the former Celtics who are big time Boston fans. So, he’s doing it for them and he gets it, he totally gets it.”

Mazzulla played college basketball at West Virginia, but did not play professionally. He’s taken steps, whether it’s having former players like Cassell on staff or emailing former Celtics to spend more time around the team, to ensure that there are plenty of former pros around to lend their perspective.

Rivers said he went on a similar letting-writing campaign when he first became Celtics coach in 2004.

“I think it’s important. When I took this job, I guess somebody before me had run everybody off. I wrote every ex-player a letter,” Rivers said. “Every player that ever played for the Celtics, we told them we want you back. You can come to practice whenever you want to, you can come to games. We’ll furnish the tickets. We didn’t know how, we were just going to do it.”

“I love that Joe has reached out to me, and Paul [Pierce], and Kevin [Garnett] and Rondo, just a lot of ex-guys,” Rivers added. “This is not a normal franchise. This franchise has a lot of history. There are some franchises that don’t. I coached with the Clippers and we were trying to find a player to retire his jersey. We couldn’t come up with one. Think about that. And now, when you’re here, think about what’s retired. There’s just not a lot of franchises like this.”

Mazzulla said the time to prepare has helped, but also that his experience taking over on short notice has shaped him into the coach he is today.

“You just have time to process, time to think,” Mazzulla said. “If I didn’t go through what we went through last year, I wouldn’t have had the lens and the perspective of the process to get where we’re at now as far as where we want to be.”