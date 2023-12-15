Celtics Payton Pritchard notches season-high 6 threes in win over Orlando Magic Pritchard shot 70 percent from the field and over 85 percent from beyond the arc on Friday. Payton Pritchard took advantage of his opportunities on Friday. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With four Celtics — including Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford — out of the lineup on Friday, Boston needed its depth players to step up against the Orlando Magic.

Payton Pritchard answered the call, scoring 21 points and nailing a season-high six three-pointers in a 128-111 Celtics win.

Pritchard took advantage of nearly every open look he was given. Even without a star big on the floor, Boston still created plenty of spacing, and Pritchard had more than enough room for clean catch-and-shoot opportunities. That led to his most efficient shooting performance of the season.

“We played with a better tempo tonight,” Pritchard said. “We had to play fast and use our advantages there, it just led to easy baskets.”

The fourth-year guard went 7 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Both percentages (70 and 85.7 respectively) are his highest of the season when recording more than one shot attempt. His 21 points tied a season-high, although Pritchard played five fewer minutes to achieve that total on Friday.

Advertisement:

“Nights like tonight, we need those guys to step up and shine,” Jaylen Brown said of the Celtics’ bench. “Payton puts in the work … you see what they came out here and did. We need that, we need those guys, we got to play through those guys. We want them to be confident.”

Pritchard also added a steal, three rebounds, and five assists — including a pinpoint alley-oop to Neemias Queta in the final minutes that drew a reaction from the TD Garden fans.

Averaging just under 20 minutes per game behind a stacked Boston lineup, Pritchard got to shine under a brighter spotlight Friday. He played confidently under it.

Boston will face the Magic again on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time back at the TD Garden.