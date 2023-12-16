Celtics Oshae Brissett explains why he believes Celtics’ 2nd unit is better than many 1st units "I can say that confidently." Oshae Brissett throws down a dunk against the Magic on Friday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When Brad Stevens reconfigured the Celtics roster this offseason, few doubted the potential of the starting five.

The bench, however, was a relative question mark outside of Al Horford.

So far this season, though, with some inevitable ups and downs, the second unit has largely thrived and helped the team to an NBA-best 19-5 start.

After the Celtics’ 128-111 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday – in which the Boston bench dropped 47 points – Oshae Brissett backed up his crew. Brissett, whom the Celtics signed to a two-year deal in June, said he doesn’t understand why people would expect the Celtics to struggle with their bigs out.

Advertisement:

“I’ve never heard that, and anyone that’s saying that is out of their mind,” Brissett said.

Of course Boston loses some of its fortitude with Kristaps Porzingis and Horford sidelined, but it didn’t show Friday.

Oshae Brissett CONFIDENT in Boston's 2nd unit:



"I strongly believe our second unit has better than lot of teams first unit and I can say that confidently."



📺FULL #Celtics Postgame Interview: https://t.co/7nF6iseRPY



⚡️by @FDSportsbook | @HelloFresh | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/2tSCdN0Ozh — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) December 16, 2023

Lamar Stevens, who has only played in eight games, earned the start and scored eight points in 14 minutes.

Brissett added 11 on 4-of-4 shooting, Sam Hauser finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, and Payton Pritchard stole the show with 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from downtown.

Neemias Queta also fared well and finished plus-13, and Svi Mykhailiuk saw five minutes of action.

Brissett said it comes down to the work the reserves put in, noting that guys like Horford, Pritchard, and Hauser could start on any team. He believes Boston’s bench is one of the best in the league.

“I strongly believe our second unit is better than a lot of teams’ first unit, and I can say that confidently,” Brissett said.

Of course, the reserves often have the luxury of playing alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or another All-Star caliber player. At the same time, Brissett brings up a valid point.

Horford contributed 14 and 10 in a win over the Knicks. Hauser added nine in a win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday, and replicated that effort in the rematch Thursday. It varies whose night it is, but more often than not, a reserve rises to the occasion.

Advertisement:

Pritchard is averaging 7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and just 0.2 turnovers in December. Hauser is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range this season, including 58.6 percent in December.

“Payton and Sam are confident, they’re playing well,” Brown said. “We’ve got guys coming in, they haven’t played in a month and contributing. It’s just good energy right now.”

Coach Joe Mazzulla highlighted the professionalism of players like Brissett, who are able to contribute whenever they get the chance.

“Oshae, we talk just about every day and I appreciate his maturity,” Mazzulla said. “Thought he played great.”