Celtics reportedly one of the teams linked to Pistons power forward

Isaiah Stewart could be playing elsewhere later on this season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Celtics might boast the best record in the NBA at 20-5, but that doesn’t mean Brad Stevens isn’t looking to improve Boston’s roster.

And with the Detroit Pistons in free-fall during a historic 23-game losing streak, the Celtics reportedly might be one of the teams interested in plucking a key play away from a tanking roster.

According to The Athletic’s James Edwards III, the Celtics, Thunder, and Mavericks have shown “great interest” in Pistons power forward Isaiah Stewart.

Even after Boston bolstered its frontcourt this offseason by dealing for Kristaps Porzingis, a tenacious big man like Stewart could further solidify the Celtics’ roster. The 22-year-old Stewart has been steady in his fourth season with Detroit, averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over 25 games.

Even though he’s far from a flashy player, Stewart would inject some much-needed toughness up front ahead of what could be a grinding playoff run, while his 6-foot-8 frame gives him some versatility as far as his defensive assignments.

Even though Boston still has draft capital it can relinquish in order to acquire a frontcourt option like Stewart, his contract might be a sticking point in trade discussions. Stewart signed a four-year, $60 million extension during the offseason that includes a team option in its final year.

Considering that Boston is already above the luxury tax (and Jayson Tatum in line for a seismic supermax contract extension in 2024), it might be tough for Boston to put Stewart’s deal on its books — at least not without moving several contracts out in the process.

Even if Stewart’s contract prompts Stevens and the Celtics to look elsewhere, it’s clear that Boston is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to put this current roster over the top.

Speaking on FanDuel’s “Run it Back” show, The Athletic’s Shams Charania noted on Monday that the Celtics are prioritizing bench help now that the NBA’s trade season is starting to heat up.

“They still have assets left over,” Charania said. “Let me make this clear because last time I wasn’t clear: The Celtics will be active in the trade market to pursue bench help. They want to see what’s out there in the marketplace in terms of bench depth and seeing what you can secure near the end of your bench… This is a team that is definitely top-heavy, if you want to say.

“These are good problems to have. Their first six are as elite as it comes. If you can get seven and eight to a high level. But again, come playoff time, the rotations do think. They’re going to get a lot more tighter… They’re going to be aggressive in just seeing what could be out there.”