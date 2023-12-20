Celtics Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Kings due to ankle sprain Jayson Tatum played in Boston's first 26 games of the 2023-24 season. Jayson Tatum will miss Wednesday's game against the Kings. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum might have gutted his way through Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Warriors, but the All-Star will spend all of Wednesday’s road matchup against the Kings on the bench.

The Celtics announced a few hours ahead of tip-off in Sacramento that Tatum has been downgraded to out on Wednesday after suffering an ankle sprain against Golden State.

It will mark the first game that Tatum will sit out during the 2023-24 season, with the forward playing in Boston’s first 26 games this year.

Tatum rolled his left ankle in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game in San Francisco, hobbling his way to Boston’s locker room. He eventually returned to the bench later in the first quarter and checked back into the game in the following frame.

Jayson Tatum went to the locker room after an apparent ankle injury pic.twitter.com/cyljZTnDaZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2023

He ultimately logged 41 minutes against the Warriors in the OT defeat, but only shot 5-of-17 from the field and finished with 15 points. He added eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Tatum’s absence will be felt on Wednesday against a 16-9 Kings roster. Boston also ruled out Al Horford (rest) and Luke Kornet (adductor) for the second leg of its back-to-back slate. However, Kristaps Porzingis will play after sitting out Tuesday while the team eases him back after suffering a calf injury last month.

Tatum will have some time to rest before the Celtics return to the court. After Wednesday’s game in Sacramento, Boston will get two days off before taking on the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Celtics will then take on the Lakers in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.