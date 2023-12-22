Celtics Celtics rule Kristaps Porzingis out, Jayson Tatum questionable vs. Clippers on Saturday Tatum missed his first game of the season on Wednesday with an ankle sprain. Jayson Tatum could miss his second consecutive game of the 2023-24 season on Saturday. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

The Celtics will be without two centers on Saturday, and perhaps two more players.

Boston announced Friday that Luke Kornet (left adductor strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) will not play versus the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Saturday.

Porzingis, who has yet to fully recover from a left calf strain he sustained one month ago, will sit out Saturday’s game with a left ankle sprain. He suffered his latest ailment against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday when he rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on another player.

Porzingis finished that game, but the Celtics presumably want to give the 28-year-old’s left leg some extra rest.

Advertisement:

Prior to experiencing his latest injury, Porzingis told reporters that the team was being careful with him in terms of sprinkling in rest days as he healed up from his calf strain.

“It’s just I think the medical staff is taking a more cautious approach, especially the first couple weeks coming back from the calf,” Porzingis said on Dec. 17. “But they know my stance: I want to play in every game they allow me. But of course, they want to be smart with me and my health. Make sure I’m here for the long picture.”

Kornet suffered his injury during warmups on Dec. 14 and is expected to be sidelined for another week.

As for the ever-reliable Jayson Tatum, he is listed as questionable to play on Saturday with his own left ankle sprain.

Tatum suffered his injury against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday when he, similarly to Porzingis, rolled his ankle. The 25-year-old star went to the locker room before checking back into the game to finish out the contest, but he did not play the next day against Sacramento.

Until Wednesday’s matchup versus the Kings, Tatum started every game this season for Boston.

Being forced to rest due to injury surely frustrated the player. Tatum did speak after Tuesday’s contest about toughing out his injury and staying in the game.

Advertisement:

“Not to make any excuses, but when you sprain your ankle it swells up and it’s just stiff,” Tatum said postgame, “… It just makes it tougher to move … But I was still out there, so I feel like if you go out there and play, you can’t make any excuses.”

Tatum has publicly stated multiple times that he doesn’t like sitting out games, no matter the opponent or the location.

“Like, not trying to be arrogant, there’s a bunch of kids in there with my shoes and my jersey and just because we’re playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday that ain’t nobody [expletive] watching, I’m like ‘Oh, I’m chilling tonight,’” Tatum said in a video with Nike this summer. “That’s not what the great players, the best players do. … Big game or not big game, compete. Play basketball. Don’t take that [expletive] for granted.”

Boston also ruled Svi Mykhailiuk (left heel contusion) as questionable versus Los Angeles.

Tipoff for Celtics-Clippers is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.