‘I love these guys’: Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck praises 2023-24 team

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck praises 2023-24 team

The Celtics have proven to be one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season.

Owner Wyc Grousbeck has certainly taken notice of his roster’s talent through the first two months of 2023-24.

Grousbeck appeared on the Celtics’ game broadcast on NBC Sports Boston in their contest against the Los Angeles Clippers and heaped praise on this year’s squad. A squad he helped shape that’s currently tied for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

“I love these guys,” Grousbeck said. “This team is completely connected … This is a family and it’s a family that’s got one goal in mind and that’s what we love.”

That goal is the Boston Celtics’ 18th championship banner. A banner they came close to capturing against the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 season, taking their formidable opponent to six games last June.

Last season, the team fell in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat in seven games.

The organization clearly wasn’t satisfied and promptly made several major changes this past offseason in hopes of hoisting its first Larry O’Brien trophy since 2008.

From trading fan-favorite Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in that same transaction, and trading Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III for Jrue Holiday, Grousbeck has made it clear to the franchise and its fans that he’s dedicated to winning.

“When you bring in great guys … the attention goes to the great guys and the next five guys can really thrive,” Grousbeck said of acquiring multiple top-tier players this season. “It’s really unbelievable.”

He’s not wrong, either. Holiday and Porzingis instantly meshed with the rest of the roster and have helped put Boston at the top of the East again.

Not only did Boston bring in fresh faces this year, but it paid up for one of its own. The organization gave Jaylen Brown a five-year, $304 million supermax extension over the summer.

Grousbeck said that the new deal has helped Brown perform at such a high level on the court this season, and that he wasn’t afraid to hand out such a hefty contract to a cornerstone player like the 27-year-old.

“It’s been the best anybody’s ever seen him play, I think. It’s great because he comes in with more pressure, he recognizes the supermax,” Grousbeck said. “You invest in making the team as good as it can be. If you can’t do that, you can’t be the Celtics’ owner. That was a simple one.”

Wyc Grousbeck is on the Celtics broadcast right now.



On signing Jaylen Brown to the super max, he said "If you aren't gonna do that, you can't be the Celtics owner. That was a simple one." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 23, 2023

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Clippers, Brown was averaging 22.7 points per game with a 47.8 field goal percentage. He is a +157 player and has only missed one game all season.

The 2023-24 season is still young. Boston needs to continue to prove itself. Nonetheless, Celtics ownership is acutely committed to bringing a championship back to the city and is confident they have the right players for the job.