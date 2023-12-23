Celtics Watch: Jayson Tatum posterizes ex-teammate Daniel Theis Tatum and Theis began their Celtics careers in 2017 and played together for over three years. Jayson Tatum reintroduced himself to Daniel Theis at the rim on Saturday. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)

Jayson Tatum showed no remorse for his former teammate when they reacquainted themselves at the rim on Saturday.

Daniel Theis spent over three seasons with the Celtics beginning in 2017, the same year Tatum was drafted. Now, Theis wears a Los Angeles Clippers jersey. And in Boston’s west coast matchup, he made the mistake of trying to deny a Tatum dunk.

Tatum spun past Kobe Brown on the baseline and when Theis slid to help, the Boston superstar jammed a dunk right over him.

JT JUST PUT DANIEL THEIS ON A POSTER 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/4IGGWXpNsG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 23, 2023

Theis and Tatum seem to have a good relationship from the years spent together with the Celtics. Theis was Tatum’s center for three full seasons before he was shipped to the Chicago Bulls via trade. Boston got Theis back in a trade with the Houston Rockets during the 2021-22 season. He played 21 more games with the Celtics before departing again the following offseason.

Boston fans have grown accustomed to poster dunks this season. Jaylen Brown alone has been catching enough bodies for teammate Oshae Brissett to crash a media scrum and ask him what goes through his head when attempting a poster dunk.

The current iteration of the Celtics is dominated by three-pointers. In fact, Boston has the second-fewest field goal attempts in the paint this season, according to NBA advanced stats. Despite the low volume, Boston makes sure it creates memorable slams each game. Tatum’s dunk over Theis was just the latest example.