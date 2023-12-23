Celtics Derrick White is making history with his recent stretch of 2-way play The Celtics guard is the first player in NBA history with 6+ threes and 3+ blocks in consecutive games. Derrick White's last two games separate him from every other player in NBA history. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Derrick White is having an impressive season beyond what anybody could have expected from him.

The announcement of White as a Celtics starter this offseason was overshadowed by the other four starters around him. Acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday solidified Boston as one of the top teams in the NBA, but White’s play is helping to keep them in that conversation.

The guard combo of White and Holiday is living up to its preseason hype, but White is also coming into his own as a lethal offensive threat. The Celtics’ last two games are tangible proof.

On Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers, White became the first player in NBA history to notch six or more made three-pointers and three or more blocks in consecutive games.

Derrick White…



🦬 First player in NBA history w/ 6+ 3-pointers & 3+ blocks in consecutive games



🦬 Second player w/ 12+ 3s & 6+ BLK in two-game span (the other: Porzingis in 2020)



🦬 Celtics to avg 16P, 5A, 4R, 1B, 1S

– Larry Bird, 1984-85 & 90-91

– Derrick White, 2023-24 — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) December 23, 2023

On top of that, he’s also the first Celtics guard to record three or more blocks in four straight games. White is being talked about as a potential NBA All-Star, and his recent performances are certainly bolstering his case.

“You’re starting to see some of what he can do as far as a well-rounded basketball player,” Joe Mazzulla said of White after Saturday’s performance. “He’s just a guy that impacts the game on both ends of the floor, so he’s much appreciated by us, and people are starting to realize how good he really is.”

During one sequence on Saturday, White stuck to Clippers star Paul George like glue, and even when LA set a screen to create space, White fought over the top of it and blocked George’s three-point attempt.

Derrick White doing All Defense things pic.twitter.com/ZFkHlI88eB — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) December 23, 2023

So far this season, White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. If he continues on his current trajectory, he could launch himself into an All-Defensive First Team selection, and he might even put himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

An All-Star selection might not be the only accolade White achieves this season.