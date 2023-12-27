Celtics Kendrick Perkins explains why he’s changing his opinion about the 2023-24 Celtics "The Celtics proved to me and the rest of the world that they’re the best team in the NBA." Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are off to a 23-6 start this season. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Kendrick Perkins is jumping aboard the 2023-24 Celtics hype train.

The former Boston center has been skeptical about the Celtics’ title hopes this season — given both a competitive field across the NBA and Boston’s offensive identity rooted in 3-point shooting.

But after Boston wrapped up its recent West Coast trip with a 3-1 record — including back-to-back wins against the Clippers and Lakers — it seems like Perkins is changing his tune about a Boston squad that currently holds a league-best 23-6 record.

“The Celtics proved to me and the rest of the world that they’re the best team in the NBA,” Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show. “And I’m not just basing this off what they did (on Monday) to the Lakers. I’m talking about the clean sweep that they had in L.A. They beat the brakes off the Clippers and then to come in and do what they did (against the Lakers).

“Look, when I look at that starting five with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and (Kristaps) Porzingis — that is so electrifying. And I know all the people, the naysayers, are saying they shoot too many 3s. I was one of them. But I’m a believer in their 3-point shooting, and I’m a believer in their perimeter defense. This team should be favored to win it all.”

Even though Boston could stand to bolster its bench depth between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline, the Celtics boast arguably the best starting-five lineup in the league.

Boston’s victory over the Lakers on Christmas Day reinforced that sentiment. Even with Anthony Davis dropping 40 points and LeBron James adding 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists — Boston still pulled away with a 126-115 win thanks to six players scoring in double figures.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way for the Celtics with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum added 25 points.

After Boston’s win over the Lakers, Perkins noted on ESPN’s postgame broadcast that the Celtics’ starting lineup has a potent mix of size and scoring capabilities.

“I’m looking at this lineup when they start, quote-unquote, small, with Porzingis at the five, they’re really not small, because they’ve got great rebounding guards,” Perkins said on NBA Countdown. “Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to hit the glass. Jrue Holiday had seven boards, right?

“And then when I think about what they do, they’re going to push the pace, they’re going to attack downhill and they’re going to look for those 3s, and they’re going to keep shooting them, and they’ve got guys that can actually knock them down.”

