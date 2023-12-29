Celtics Watch: Derrick White gives Celtics the lead with filthy 3-pointer late in 4th quarter White scored 21 points and a team-high seven assists in the win. White scored nine points in the final five minutes of the Celtics' Friday night win. Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

When Boston needed it most, Derrick White came in clutch for the Celtics on Friday night.

Boston needed everyone to step up against the Toronto Raptors with Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum inactive (rest and injury management).

White did just that, scoring nine points in the final five minutes of Friday’s contest at the TD Garden.

Three of those points came in filthy fashion when White hit a three-pointer over Gary Trent Jr. to give Boston a 110-109 lead with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

White made Trent Jr. look foolish despite giving his best defensive effort. The white-hot White dribbled around Trent Jr. for a bit before jumping back and draining the go-ahead three over him.

THIS SHOT IS UNREAL! DERRICK WHITE FOR THE LEAD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xUrWQW5ro8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2023

He didn’t stop there, either.

Advertisement:

With just over one minute to go in regulation, White split two defenders at the rim for a layup that gave the Celtics a 116-113 lead. He screamed right in front of one of the two Toronto players in the direction of Boston’s bench after the score.

DERRICK WHITE TO THE RACK! 💪 pic.twitter.com/6vVm6ZrO0d — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2023

White finished the night with 21 points, a team-high seven assists, and five rebounds. He added three steals and two blocks to his stat line to help improve the Celtics’ home record to 16-0 this season.

The 29-year-old’s December performances certainly make him a candidate for Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

White is averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.1 blocks per game over 13 games in December. He’s averaging a 45.7 three-point percentage per contest, plus a 52.8 field goal percentage – not to mention his 94.1 free throw percentage in December.

His teammates are noticing what he’s accomplishing on the parquet night in and night out, especially in place of several starters on Friday.

“D White was big, man,” Jaylen Brown told NBC Sports Boston postgame. “[The Raptors] were going under and making the right read every time. We trust him and empower him to be himself. You know, a lot of guys were out. Perfect opportunity for D White to show who he is.”