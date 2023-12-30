Celtics How likely is it that Celtics guard Derrick White is actually named an All-Star? "What you're seeing is one of the best two-way players in the NBA impacting winning on the best team in basketball." Derrick White leaves the court after the Celtics' win over the Raptors. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

In recent weeks, as Celtics guard Derrick White has elevated his status from well-liked player to undisputed fan favorite, many admirers have made their pitch for his NBA All-Star candidacy.

Jayson Tatum proudly sported a “Derrick White for All-Star” shirt. Coach Joe Mazzulla unequivocally backed his guy. JJ Redick gave his support and rationale as well. Isaiah Thomas called him the most underrated player in the league.

.@jj_redick on why Derrick White deserves consideration for the All-Star Game 👇 pic.twitter.com/KWRE8RCKZz — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) December 28, 2023

White is averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals, while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, 41.3 percent from 3-point range, and 89.2 percent from the line. He’s second in the NBA in net rating (14.3) and ninth in offensive rating (122.4).

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. They’re 24-4 with him in the lineup and 1-2 without him.

White recently joined Michael Jordan and George Gervin as the only guards to block at least two shots in seven straight games. He also joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with 100 assists, 70 3-pointers, 30 blocks, and 30 steals in their first 27 games of a season.

“What you’re seeing is one of the best two-way players in the NBA impacting winning on the best team in basketball,” Redick said. “That, to me, is at least the start of some All-Star consideration.”

Most of all, his game passes the eye test. When the Celtics need a big bucket, or timely stop, White is often the one to provide it. His poise, unselfishness, and versatility have been critical in Boston’s ascension this season.

“I probably have a better case than I have ever in the last six years,” White told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “So, honestly, that would be cool if I got voted. But I’m not really focusing too much on that. Just got to continue to play the right way.”

So, with all that in mind, how likely is it that he actually makes the All-Star team? Let’s take a closer look.

Here’s how the voting for starters works: It’s 50 percent fan vote, 25 percent media vote, and 25 percent players vote. While Celtics fans have “White Fever,” and will certainly support their guy, White is up against some stiff competition in the fan vote.

Tyrese Haliburton is essentially a lock, and Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Trae Young, among others, are all in the mix. As dynamic as he’s been, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be named a starter.

The NBA will share fan voting totals Jan. 4, 11, and 18, before revealing the starters Jan. 25.

Here’s where it gets more interesting from White’s perspective. NBA coaches select the 14 total reserves between both conferences, which includes two guards, three forwards, and two players at any position from each conference.

Derrick White has recorded 2+ blocks in 7 straight games. The last guard to do that?



Michael Jordan in 1987.



Most consecutive games with 2+ blocks by a guard:

George Gervin – 8 (12/20/77 – 1/6/78)

Michael Jordan – 7 (2/13/87 – 2/26/87)

Derrick White – 7 (12/17/23 – ?) pic.twitter.com/LylV5q8k4V — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 30, 2023

Let’s say, hypothetically, that Haliburton and Brunson are named starters and Maxey and Lillard are named reserve guards. That means White has to beat out either Mitchell or Young, and everyone else.

Let’s see how he stacks up against those players: Tyrese Maxey is putting up 26.3 points and 6.5 assists a night, and it’s hard to envision him not making the team. Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, but his shooting percentages are worse than White’s and he lags in advanced metrics. His reputation, and proclivity for shining in the clutch, will likely earn him a spot.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is averaging 28 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.6 rebounds, but is shooting just 34.3 percent from 3. He’s only played in 23 games, due to injury, so it’s possible he could be voted in but then have to skip the game. Trae Young has arguably the best stats of anyone, at 27.9 points and 11.2 assists, but the Hawks are 11th in the East and White is a vastly inferior defender.

It's understandable if people don't think Derrick White has an All-Star case. But calling him a "role player" shouldn't be why.



These are the first 3 possessions of last night's 4th quarter in a tie game. He created for himself + ran the offense. He has big responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/YiG8giHaRl — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 30, 2023

Could White leapfrog either Mitchell or Young, plus any other forwards or centers? It’s possible, but (sorry, Celtics fans), it’s far from a guarantee. Players like RJ Barrett, Franz Wagner, Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cade Cunningham, Julius Randle, Terry Rozier, Dejounte Murray, and Myles Turner, to name a few, are also in the mix.

But again, White has been one of the best players on the best team, so that should certainly count for something.

If that doesn’t happen, White still has a chance to enter as an injury replacement, which could very well happen.

In 2023, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, and Pascal Siakam were all named injury replacements when Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson couldn’t play. Another tricky wrinkle, though, is that he’s also indirectly competing against Celtics teammates Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday (assuming Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown make it).

So, to sum up, if the fans, media, and players don’t choose White, it’s possible the coaches will. If the coaches don’t, it’s possible the basketball gods will. There are three paths, and only time will tell if it’s White’s destiny. He’s certainly in the running, and he’s certainly an All-Star caliber player.

If he does make it, someone will have to politely remind him not to play with textbook fundamentals or play lockdown defense until the fourth quarter.