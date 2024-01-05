Celtics Celtics improve to 17-0 at home, tying franchise record to start a season The last time Boston won 17 straight at the Garden to begin a season was 1957-58. This season's Celtics roster is making history alongside a franchise team from nearly 70 years ago. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

With a 126-97 win over the Jazz Saturday night, the Celtics improved their home record to 17-0 this season.

You have to go back nearly 70 years to find the last time Boston won 17 consecutive home contests to begin a season.

The 1957-58 Celtics enjoyed sole possession of the franchise’s record for the longest home victory streak to kick off a season with their flawless 17-0 start. Now, the 2023-24 Celtics share that feat.

To put that into context, the 1957-58 season marked Red Auerbach’s seventh season as Boston’s head coach. Bob Cousy was entering his seventh playing season, as well. Tommy Heinsohn and Bill Russell were playing in only the second season of their professional careers.

The Celtics franchise had yet to win a NBA championship (the 1957-58 team went on to win the title).

67 years and 17 title banners later, this year’s Celtics team is etching its name into basketball history.

Just five other NBA franchises have won 17 home games to begin a season in the last 28 years (2015-16 Spurs, 2015-16 Warriors, 2008-09 Cavaliers, 1995-96 Bulls, and 1995-96 Magic).

Not only have the Celtics won 17 straight games at home thus far, but they’ve won even more consecutive contests in Boston dating back to last season. The Celtics have come away victorious in their last 24 regular season home games, beginning with their win on March 8, 2023 nearly 10 months ago.

Boston has the chance to extend that streak and break its franchise record for consecutive home wins to start a season when they take on the Timberwolves on Jan. 10.