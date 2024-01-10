Celtics Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla reveals his favorite scene from ‘The Town’ "I know you guys know that's my favorite movie. None of you have ever been curious what my favorite scene is?" Joe Mazzulla. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is a big fan of the movie “The Town.” He once said that he watches the movie four times a week.

According to a GQ Sports profile, he said the movie relates to the Celtics because of it’s “Boston mindset.”

Mazzulla’s enthusiasm for the movie showed up at various times last year, including when he wore a sweatshirt with the catchphrase “Whose car we gonna take?” after the Celtics beat Philadelphia in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

So, what is his favorite scene from the movie? Mazzulla revealed the answer unprompted during his press conference on Wednesday night before tip-off against the Timberwolves.

“I think I forgot,” Mazzulla said, right before he left the presser. “No one’s ever asked me what my favorite scene from ‘The Town’ was. I know you guys know that’s my favorite movie. None of you have ever been curious what my favorite scene is?”

“My favorite one is Dougie MacRay getting ready to leave the town,” Mazzulla added. “And he skips by the FBI’s car and he leaves a nice, well thought-out handwritten note underneath the antenna and then gets out of town. That’s my favorite scene.”

Mazzulla said he wasn’t sure why the scene is his favorite. Maybe, it could be what the note said to the authorities.

“Go [expletive] yourself,” the note read.