Celtics Jayson Tatum reportedly one of several NBA players included in upcoming Netflix series The project is expected to be modeled on Netflix's "Quarterback" series. Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum during a Celtics-Heat playoff game in May, 2023. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jayson Tatum will be included in a select group of NBA players whose lives will be profiled in a new Netflix series, according to basketball reporter Shams Charania.

Based on the format used in Netflix’s popular “Quarterback” series (which followed several NFL quarterbacks over the course of a season), the show is expected to offer a more in-depth look at several of the league’s stars.

Along with Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis have also been linked to the project, per Charania.

The show is being produced by a combination of SpringHill Company (founded by James), former president Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

Advertisement:

The series has reportedly already started filming.