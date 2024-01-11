Celtics Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla honors Bill Belichick by copying trademark look "A great coach, great legacy, great career, great person." Joe Mazzulla was invited to Patriots training camp back in August. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

The same day that Bill Belichick’s 24-year run in New England came to a close, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla found a unique way to pay tribute to the legendary NFL head coach.

Ahead of Boston’s road game against the Bucks on Thursday night, Mazzulla fielded questions during his media availability while wearing a cut-off sweatshirt — a staple of Belichick’s wardrobe during his extended run in Foxborough.

Joe Mazzulla seen with the cut-off sweatshirt sleeves as a tribute to Bill Belichick



Mazzulla shares some takeaways from his relationship with Belichick pic.twitter.com/5Lq6we3EVq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2024

“It’s the right thing to do for a guy like him. A great coach, great legacy, great career, great person,” Mazzulla told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg about his decision to cut the sleeves off his sweatshirt.

Advertisement:

Mazzulla, who was born and raised in Rhode Island, was asked about his connection with Belichick — be it as a fan growing up in New England, or during their meetings after Mazzulla took the reins of the Celtics.

“I think I have a reaction to Bill as a coach, as a friend, as one of the best coaches of all time,” Mazzulla said, per CLNS Media. “What he’s been able to do, thankful for the relationship that him and I have built. I’ve gotten to learn from him, I’ve gotten to talk to him.”

Mazzulla was spotted at Patriots training camp back in August, with the second-year head coach speaking highly of figures like Belichick and now-retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban and their role in setting examples for the next generation.

“To me, when you see things like yesterday, whether it’s Coach Belichick or Nick Saban,” Mazzulla continued. “If coaching defines you, it can be an unhealthy life, it can be really stressful. You could be the best ever and there is a shelf life. There’s a shelf life on your career and being with one particular team. To me, the most inspiring thing about yesterday is Nick Saban has won so much and he’s walked away after losing in the college playoff. To me, that’s inspiring as a coach because you aren’t going to be defined by winning.

Advertisement:

“You don’t have to stick around too long and chase another one. I think when you see guys that go through coaching changes or slumps, one, it’s easy to forget how hard it is to be a coach. Two, it’s easy to take for granted long-term success and three, we’re normal guys who have a job and try to do the best we can. Just grateful for the relationship and the standard that he sets.”

Unfortunately, Mazzulla’s Belichick tribute wasn’t enough to lift Boston to a road win on the second leg of a back-to-back slate. The Celtics fell to the Bucks, 135-102, on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.