Ime Udoka discusses his exit, regret from Celtics tenure in return to Boston

Ime Udoka was suspended indefinitely by the Celtics for "violations of team policies" in Sept. 2022, leading to his departure from Boston.

Ime Udoka’s tenure as the Celtics’ head coach was short-lived and ended abruptly.

After leading Boston to a 51-31 record and the NBA Finals in 2021-22, the Celtics suspended him indefinitely for “violations of team policies” just before the start of the next season.

Boston named Joe Mazzulla its interim head coach to begin 2022-23, removed the “interim” tag in Feb. 2023, and effectively let Udoka go after just one season.

The 46-year-old went on to become the Rockets’ head coach in 2023-24.

Udoka’s Rockets played the Celtics in Boston on Saturday night, marking his return to TD Garden for the first time since the 2021-22 NBA Finals.

The ex-Celtics coach spoke to reporters pregame about his time in Boston and discussed his biggest regret about how things ended.

“Job not finished,” Udoka said. “The relationships you build and the people you impact. So that’d be the biggest thing. Formed a lot of relationships within a year and obviously want to get a chance to run it back with a group you feel you can build and grow with.

“So, letting people down. I talked about the players, the relationships I built with them, the coaches that came with me, and then everybody else that was impacted by it. So for me that’s the biggest thing I would say overall is letting some people down, for sure. But we’ve talked it out and I’ve seen a lot of these people throughout the summer and talk regularly and so we move past it.”

Players such as Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart publicly talked about how confused and taken aback they were by Udoka’s suspension at the time. Udoka was asked about players voicing their frustrations with the situation and gave a candid response.

“I would say they lied to you guys,” Udoka said. “They knew, or some of them knew. Obviously, if I had talked to them, they wouldn’t share stuff publicly. So who needed to know knew.”

Udoka was also asked by reporters about his decision to retain Mazzulla, first an assistant coach under Brad Stevens, upon being hired in June 2021. He says veteran players guided his choice to keep the current Celtics head coach on his staff.

“I would say I kept [Mazzulla] and Tony Dobbins, and they were two guys that were highly recommended, not only by the front office and people that were here but players, as well. And I took especially Marcus [Smart], Jaylen [Brown], Jayson [Tatum], and Al [Horford], the veterans; I took and heavily regarded who they liked and who they wanted to keep. And so, obviously, I didn’t know much about them beforehand. Then, obviously, getting a chance to work with those two, Joe and Tony throughout the year got to know them.

“…In general didn’t know a ton coming in other than good recommendations from players and coaches and front office, Brad [Stevens] specifically, and got to know him and see why he’s having success here.”

Mazzulla would be the first person to tell you that this success in Boston wouldn’t be possible without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s performances this season.

Udoka praised the two players when asked about their jumps this year.

“They’ve taken those steps in confidence, been there, done that,” Udoka said. I think going through that experience helps everyone across the board. So, some little things, I might have imparted some wisdom on them as far as that, and just their growth in general.

“It’s a natural progression for those guys to become the All-NBA guys they are, and I think, for the most part, they’re going to be perennial year to year. So, [I’m] happy for them, not surprised by their growth or success. Just a natural step for them, especially them being the leaders now. … The things I tried to preach to them, I think they’ve taken those to heart, and they continue to grow and are getting better and better.”