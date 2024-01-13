Celtics ‘I had to stand up for myself’: Jayson Tatum gives his thoughts on ejection vs. Rockets It's Tatum's second ejection of the season — both were for arguing with an official. Jayson Tatum got his second ejection of the season on Saturday night. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff

For the second time this season, Jayson Tatum was ejected from a game for arguing with officials.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Celtics’ star drove to the paint and went for a dunk attempt but was swatted by a Rockets player. Officials called it a clean block on the floor, but replay showed him getting hit on the arm.

Tatum pleaded his case in a lengthy discussion with an official, but received two technical fouls during the confrontation. One of Tatum’s major points of emphasis seemed to be that he felt officials missed three separate calls on him throughout the night.

Jayson Tatum was ejected after arguing a no-call pic.twitter.com/laalDeDqjd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2024

Prior to his departure, Tatum logged 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

“Didn’t appreciate or like the no-calls on those last two drives,” Tatum said. “I’m a very self-aware person, I understand the time and score, the game was pretty much over. And, I had to stand up for myself.”

Saturday’s fourth quarter felt very similar to Tatum’s first ejection of the season, a win over the Philadelphia 76ers in December. Tatum felt he was fouled, wasn’t given the call, and pleaded his case too much in the eyes of the officials.

After Saturday’s game, head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked by reporters if he’s worried or had any issues with Tatum’s complaints.

“In the NBA you have that space of having to defend yourself,” Mazzulla said. “There’s a time and a place for that. There’s a time and a place for everything. You just have to choose your spots … I trust his judgment.”

Joe Mazzulla says he is not concerned about Jayson Tatum's ejection… So much so, he would rather talk about his favorite movie scene again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xFXuLCWZHh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2024

Mazzulla refused to provide any opinion of his own about the play, joking about the crossfire he’s already been in recently with officials.

To Tatum’s credit, so far he’s chosen those spots well. Both of his ejections came in games the Celtics eventually won. And, given what’s been made about Tatum possibly not getting whistles at the same rate as other NBA stars, in a game already in hand like Saturday’s was, it might be beneficial for Tatum to let the officials know how he feels at times.

The Celtics travel to Toronto to play the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.