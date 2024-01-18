Celtics ‘I’m super proud of them’: Jrue Holiday on playing against his two brothers in the NBA “I wish one day maybe I could play with them, but playing against them is cool too… beating them is cool too.” Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

As the Celtics prepare for a tough matchup at home Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets, Jrue Holiday is gearing up to face off against a familiar face: his brother.

Justin Holiday, the Boston guard’s older brother, signed a one-year deal with the Nuggets in July. This game marks the first time the brothers have gone head-to-head since being traded to their respective teams in the offseason.

“I think being able to play against my brothers and being able to see that they get to do what they love is a blessing because not a lot of guys get to do that,” Jrue Holiday said after the Celtics’ 117-98 victory over the Spurs Wednesday night.

"I wish one day, maybe I can play with them, but playing against them is cool…. beating them is cool too."



Celtics' PG Jrue Holiday would eventually love to play alongside his brothers Aaron and Justin, but for now, he'll take the wins against them.https://t.co/Jl5URh9yX0 pic.twitter.com/vtXwZ6rXAJ — NESN (@NESN) January 18, 2024

This is Jrue Holiday’s second on-court family reunion in less than a week. He had the chance to play against his youngest brother, Aaron, on Saturday when the Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets 145 – 113.

Justin and Jrue Holiday supporting their little brother, Aaron, at the #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/upNdnULKeD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 15, 2018 #TBT: Justin Holiday, Jrue Holiday, and Aaron Holiday pictured at the NBA Draft Lottery in 2018.

While the Celtics still sit atop the Eastern conference standings, the reigning NBA champion Nuggets have fallen to No. 3 in the West.

Boston looks to extend their home record to 21-0 Thursday night against the Nuggets and secure their 40th win of the season.