Celtics Kristaps Porzingis kisses Derrick White on forehead after and-one play "That was crazy ... it was shocking, but he's a great teammate." Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis were having fun on Friday night. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White are forming a special bond in Boston.

The pair doesn’t ever seem to stop smiling, and that was certainly true when they shared an incredible moment on the court Friday night.

In the third quarter, White drove hard to the rim through traffic and dropped in a layup with plenty of contact on his way up. It was enough to send White to the floor and draw a foul for the trouble. Porzingis rushed to his aid for what White initially assumed was a routine helping hand off the floor.

Instead, Porzingis stopped to plant a kiss on White’s forehead before helping him up.

“That was crazy … it was shocking, but he’s a great teammate,” White said of his reaction to the kiss.

Even in an intense matchup against the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, the duo was still clearly having fun.

White scored a team-high 24 points and added five assists. Porzingis added another 21 points (third on the team), and eight rebounds. Strong performances from a pair of Celtics stars who are hoping to find their way into the All-Star game on Feb. 18.

Boston narrowly lost to the Nuggets, 102-100, snapping their perfect home record this season.