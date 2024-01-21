Celtics Jrue Holiday, Al Horford ruled out for Celtics-Rockets game Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, among others, could see some additional minutes. Jrue Holiday and Al Horford rise for a rebound against the Chicago Bulls. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics (32-10) will be without Jrue Holiday and Al Horford when they face Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets (20-21) on the road Sunday at 7 p.m.

Both were initially questionable, then the team ruled each veteran out the afternoon before the game.

Holiday (right elbow sprain) has played in 39 of the Celtics’ 42 games this season, including each of the last 10. He missed a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve due to the same injury, and it appears it’s still not fully healed.

Horford’s status is no surprise, as the Celtics continue to rest him for one of two games on back to backs. Boston faces the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:30 p.m., so Horford should be ready for that one barring a twist.

In Holiday’s absence, expect Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to take on slightly expanded roles. With Horford out, it could mean Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta see extended action.

The Celtics will look to bounce back after a 102-100 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. This is the start of a three-game road trip, then they return home for a six-game homestand.