Celtics Bill Simmons: Heat’s Terry Rozier trade could mean trouble for the Celtics "I’ve been terrified of Miami the most this whole time – not Philly, not Milwaukee, just Miami.” Jaylen Brown #7 and Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics watch Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat at TD Garden on October 27, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Schroeder/Getty Images)

The Heat are making big moves ahead of their Thursday matchup versus the Celtics.

According to multiple reports, Miami is finalizing negotiations with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire Terry Rozier in exchange for Kyle Lowry and draft picks.

Bill Simmons took to X Tuesday afternoon to share his thoughts on the breaking news.

Any BS Pod listener knows I’ve been terrified of Miami the most this whole time — not Philly, not Milwaukee, just Miami. They were always Barzini this year with the Lowry expiring plus picks. Rozier is an absolute home run for them. Celts still need a bench guard w/ size FYI. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 23, 2024

“Any [Bill Simmons] Pod listener knows that I’ve been terrified of Miami the most this whole time – not Philly, not Milwaukee, just Miami,” Simmons said.

Simmons is a vocal Celtics fan, and following a disappointing loss to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, he maintains that they’re still a threat at No. 6.

Advertisement:

“Rozier is an absolute home run for them. Celtics still need a bench guard w/ size FYI,” he said.

There’s no doubt that Rozier will be in a prime position to make an impact on Miami’s offense. The former Celtics guard has been Charlotte’s No. 2 player behind LaMelo Ball this season. He’s averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and is shooting 45.9% – career highs across the board.

The Celtics and the Heat have only met once this season in October, when the C’s won 119-111. But it was only each team’s second game of the season, and a lot has changed since then.

Boston currently sits at No. 1 in the league with a 34-10 record. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have dominated, even against stiff competition. During Monday night’s 119-110 win over the Mavericks, they combined for 73 points. They became the first duo to each score more than 30 points, block a pair of shots, and not turn the ball over at all.