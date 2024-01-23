Celtics Former Celtics forward Tristan Thompson suspended for violating NBA’s anti-drug program Thompson previously played with the Celtics during the 2020-21 season, appearing in 54 games. Tristan Thompson played one season with the Celtics in 2020-21. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug program. The NBA announced that the ex-Celtics forward tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

Thompson, 32, will begin serving his suspension immediately.

Now in his second stint with Cleveland, the former fourth-overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has served in a bench role with the Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season — averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over 37 appearances.

Thompson played with the Celtics during the 2020-21 season, appearing in 54 games with Boston. He averaged 23.8 minutes, 7.6 points, and 8.1 rebounds per contest with the Celtics, but missed close to a month of action after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thompson originally signed a two-year, $18 million contract with Boston in November 2020, but his time with the Celtics was cut short after the team traded him to the Kings in a three-team swap in August 2021.

Boston ultimately needed to clear its frontcourt that offseason after Brad Stevens re-acquired Al Horford from the Thunder in June 2021, while the improved play of Robert Williams also made Thompson expendable.

Thompson eventually played for the Kings, Pacers, and Bulls during the 2021-22 season. He signed with the Lakers just before the 2023 playoffs — appearing in six total games — before re-joining the Cavaliers in September.