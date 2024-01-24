Celtics Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers has reportedly agreed to become Bucks head coach Could the Celtics face Doc Rivers in the playoffs again? Prior to Game 1 at TD Garden, 76ers coach Doc Rivers took the time to honor late Celtics vice president of public relations Heather Walker.

Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers has agreed to become head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin on Tuesday. Griffin was a little more than halfway through his first season.

The Bucks are tied for the second-best record in the NBA behind the Celtics. But, sources told Wojnarowski that the organization felt it could find an upgrade that would give them a better shot at winning the championship.

Rivers, who played college basketball in Milwaukee at Marquette, had been serving as an NBA analyst for ESPN this season. He took on an informal role with the Bucks as a consultant to Griffin last month, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Advertisement:

Rivers won a title with the Celtics in 2008. Only Red Auerbach has coached more games for the Celtics than Rivers.

Since leaving the Celtics in 2015, Rivers has coached with the Clippers and 76ers. He is ninth all-time in victories among NBA head coaches with 1,097.

However, he has five consecutive Game 7 losses, including when the Celtics knocked out the Sixers during the second round of the playoffs last year.

The Bucks are on their third head coach since May, when they fired two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer.