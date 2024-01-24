Celtics These 4 Celtics could represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympics Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday were named in the 41-player pool for Team USA. Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks attempts a free throw as Derrick White #9,Jayson Tatum #0,Jrue Holiday #4 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics look on at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images).

While summer feels far away for New Englanders, the 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner.

Four Celtics players were selected to join a 41-player pool for Team USA, which was announced Tuesday. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday are finalists for the opportunity to represent the US on a 12-man roster in July.

The list, which will be trimmed down when the final selection process begins in the spring, features other talented names from around the league. LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are also being considered for Team USA.

The 2024 Olympics will be a chance for this squad to bring home their fifth consecutive gold medal. After failing to place in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup last summer, building the most ferocious Team USA roster is top of the list for head coach Steve Kerr.

Tatum and Brown are strong contenders to make the final cut. The duo is playing at an All-NBA level, consistently combining for over 60 points per game. During Monday night’s 119-110 victory over Dallas they became the first teammates in NBA history to each log 30-plus points, more than two blocks, and zero turnovers in a game.

Not to mention, Tatum has experience on his side. He and Holiday were a part of Kerr’s gold-winning team in Tokyo in 2020.

The pool, which is subject to change, includes 13 players who already have Olympic gold medals — Durant has three, James and Chris Paul each have two, while Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, James Harden, Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Holiday, Kyrie Irving and Paul George each have one.

Also picked for the pool: Jarrett Allen, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Alex Caruso, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Aaron Gordon, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Tyler Herro, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Duncan Robinson, and Trae Young.

While the pool is subject to change, the final Team USA roster is expected to be finalized by early May.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.