Celtics Celtics’ Jayson Tatum voted All-Star starter for 4th straight season Tatum will join a starting group with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard. Jayson Tatum is heading back to the NBA All-Star Game. AP Photo/LM Otero

For the fourth year in a row, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be starting in the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA announced All-Star starters on Thursday evening, with Tatum joining an Eastern Conference starting squad that also includes Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were named the starters for the Western Conference.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tatum — who has made five total All-Star appearances in his career — was added to the Eastern Conference starting five off a vote that featured fan votes (50 percent), player votes (25 percent), and media votes (25 percent).

Advertisement:

Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season for the Celtics, who sit atop the NBA standings with a 34-10 record.

Jaylen Brown finished fourth among players in frontcourt voting, with the swingman looking to land a spot on the Eastern Conference reserve grouping. The seven reserves from each conference will be appointed by NBA coaches, with those 14 roster spots announced on Feb. 1.