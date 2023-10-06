Boston Globe Today Watch: Zappe in the saddle again? After losing to Dallas and facing the losses of Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots are in a difficult spot. Is it time to make a QB change, or is the problem on the coaching staff?

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.