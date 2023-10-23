Boston Globe Today Watch: Pedro Martinez on why Boston should sign Shohei Ohtani Chris Gasper sits with Pedro Martinez and talks about Shohei Ohtani's makeup, mentoring Brayan Bello, and his upcoming foundation gala.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper