Boston Globe Today Watch: Bob Ryan predicts big things for the Celtics The Celtics have the city's best chance at a championship. Boston Globe Today sports host Chris Gasper and correspondent Bob Ryan preview the C’s upcoming season.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.