Boston Globe Today Watch: Chad Finn’s midseason grades for the Celtics Who made the ‘honor roll’ and who needs improvement? The sports columnist weighs in.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.