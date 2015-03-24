Go ‘Fastah’ With New Balance’s Limited Edition Boston Shoe

In most places, runners train to get faster. In Boston, they work to get fastah.

New Balance understands the difference.

Ahead of the 2015 Boston Marathon, the Brighton-based footwear manufacturer has unveiled yet another sneaker paying homage to its hometown. The Boston edition of its award-winning Fresh Foam Zante shoe has “Fastah’’ written across its outsole and an insole featuring the city’s skyline.

“We take a lot of pride in being a Boston-based company, this is our hometown,’’ says Claire Wood, Senior Product Manager for Performance Running at New Balance. “Boston is where we live, work and train. It is important for us to honor our roots and the incredible running heritage we have here in Boston. Every year, this shoe pays respect to our storied city and the many runners that flock here throughout the year to train and run.’’

The Fresh Foam Zante was named the 2015 Road Shoe of the Year by Competitor.com. With a release date of April 6, this “Boston’’ shoe follows in the footsteps of several limited edition predecessors, including last year’s #LoveBoston shoe.