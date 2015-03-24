Go ‘Fastah’ With New Balance’s Limited Edition Boston Shoe

–New Balance
SHARE TWEET 39 COMMENTS
By
Jack Andrade
March 24, 2015

In most places, runners train to get faster. In Boston, they work to get fastah.

New Balance understands the difference.

Ahead of the 2015 Boston Marathon, the Brighton-based footwear manufacturer has unveiled yet another sneaker paying homage to its hometown. The Boston edition of its award-winning Fresh Foam Zante shoe has “Fastah’’ written across its outsole and an insole featuring the city’s skyline.

“We take a lot of pride in being a Boston-based company, this is our hometown,’’ says Claire Wood, Senior Product Manager for Performance Running at New Balance. “Boston is where we live, work and train. It is important for us to honor our roots and the incredible running heritage we have here in Boston. Every year, this shoe pays respect to our storied city and the many runners that flock here throughout the year to train and run.’’

Advertisement

The Fresh Foam Zante was named the 2015 Road Shoe of the Year by Competitor.com. With a release date of April 6, this “Boston’’ shoe follows in the footsteps of several limited edition predecessors, including last year’s #LoveBoston shoe.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Marathon Running

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
To generations of Celtics fans, Tommy Heinsohn was best known as the color analyst alongside Mike Gorman for 39 years on the team’s regional television broadcasts.
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn’s broadcasting career filled with disdain for officials, love for Celtics November 11, 2020 | 7:05 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
After 8 games, it's clear Cam Newton is not the Patriots' long-term solution November 10, 2020 | 8:52 PM
BOSTON MA. - NOVEMBER 10: Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during his daily covid-19 update on November 10, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
Tommy Heinsohn
Charlie Baker reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is 'never going to be replaced' November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora discussed his past, present, and future with the Red Sox November 10, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed Patriots' comeback, thoughts on tanking, and no fans at Gillette Stadium in WEEI interview November 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Adam Gase
Patriots
New York media's reaction to the Patriots' comeback, Jets' 'choke' November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Mark J. Terrill
NBA
It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season November 10, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest November 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Pool
Sports News
Fans won't be back at Gillette Stadium through the 2020 season November 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Steven Senne
sports Q
Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history? November 9, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 9, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots offense hasnt scored in the first quarter this season. Will that change vs. the Jets? November 9, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Bucs loss Saints
Tom Brady
ESPN analyst on what is 'starting to worry' him about Tom Brady with the Buccaneers November 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM